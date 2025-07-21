West Wealth Group LLC Invests $341,000 in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

West Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 246.5% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 356,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,510,000 after buying an additional 253,320 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 391,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,377,000 after buying an additional 222,755 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 199.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 257,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,088,000 after buying an additional 171,476 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,408.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 127,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,203,000 after buying an additional 118,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 82,114.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 117,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,364,000 after buying an additional 117,423 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $443.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $430.75 and a 200-day moving average of $425.13. The stock has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $366.32 and a 52-week high of $451.55.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

