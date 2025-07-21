West Wealth Group LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

West Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $451,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 226,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,766 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 248.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $281,000.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of STIP stock opened at $102.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.46 and its 200-day moving average is $102.28. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $99.36 and a 52 week high of $103.61.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
