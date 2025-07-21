West Wealth Group LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

West Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $451,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 226,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,766 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 248.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $281,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of STIP stock opened at $102.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.46 and its 200-day moving average is $102.28. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $99.36 and a 52 week high of $103.61.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.