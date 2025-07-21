Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target to $345.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $345.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

IT has been the topic of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.56.

IT stock opened at $355.09 on Friday. Gartner has a 52-week low of $352.37 and a 52-week high of $584.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $412.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $447.12. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 96.70%. Gartner’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 3,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.17, for a total value of $1,537,330.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,063,741.30. This trade represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,600. This trade represents a 8.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,426 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,327 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $460,541,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 692.2% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,066,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $447,751,000 after purchasing an additional 932,077 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 40,841.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 499,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $209,480,000 after purchasing an additional 497,852 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,318,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Gartner by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 390,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $189,172,000 after buying an additional 253,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

