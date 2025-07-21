Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 486 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Rose Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,728,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,272,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,569,000 after purchasing an additional 194,967 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,295,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 267,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,533,000 after purchasing an additional 100,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 439.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 94,538 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA EWW opened at $59.46 on Monday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12 month low of $46.41 and a 12 month high of $62.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.22 and a 200-day moving average of $54.69.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

