Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 11,318 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,318 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,989,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,828,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,474 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,522,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,718,000 after acquiring an additional 894,849 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,234,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,331,000 after acquiring an additional 847,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,873,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,966,000 after acquiring an additional 523,296 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER opened at $93.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.70. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.77 and a fifty-two week high of $155.18.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $685.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.54 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TER has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 price objective on Teradyne and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.13.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

