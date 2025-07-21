Wealthfront Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,878 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

FALN stock opened at $27.00 on Monday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $27.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.67.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.1327 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

