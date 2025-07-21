Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 947 Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NYF. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Martin Worley Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYF opened at $51.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.97 and a 200 day moving average of $52.52. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.04 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

