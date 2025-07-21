Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 18,268 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 143.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,268 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Moderna by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,894,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,756,000 after purchasing an additional 669,614 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $12,474,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Moderna by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,918,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,382,000 after purchasing an additional 34,034 shares during the period. BDF Gestion bought a new position in Moderna during the first quarter worth about $783,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in Moderna by 73.5% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 40,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 17,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MRNA. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $50.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.61.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $31.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.77. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $125.68. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.84.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.92) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $108.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.35 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 105.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.07) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

