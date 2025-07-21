Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $844,000 Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICSH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $77,695,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 161.4% during the fourth quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 2,180,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,255 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $57,499,000. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 9,125.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 586,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,576,000 after purchasing an additional 580,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,985,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,369,000 after purchasing an additional 544,950 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ICSH opened at $50.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.56. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.33 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.