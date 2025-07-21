Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $829,000 Holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,229 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $508,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 77,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 333,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,685,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,180,000.

Get iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ILTB stock opened at $48.29 on Monday. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $54.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.34 and a 200-day moving average of $48.83.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.