Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $558,000 Stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned 0.40% of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 172,900.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 29.3% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 15,147 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 59,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 43,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 332.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 82,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF stock opened at $33.73 on Monday. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.11. The company has a market capitalization of $155.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.36.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Profile

The iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap selected and weighted index of equities related to self-driving vehicles. IDRV was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.