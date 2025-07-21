Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Free Report) by 171.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,219 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.60% of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000.

NYSEARCA:CNRG opened at $65.76 on Monday. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 52-week low of $43.34 and a 52-week high of $68.00. The firm has a market cap of $134.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.75 and its 200 day moving average is $56.81.

The SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Clean Power index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US equities associated with the clean power sector. CNRG was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

