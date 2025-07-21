Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Sells 500 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,812 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KKM Financial LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 15,368 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $584,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $903,000. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $393,736,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Melius Research set a $204.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Securities lowered Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Melius upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Boeing from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BA

Boeing Trading Down 0.7%

Boeing stock opened at $229.49 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $233.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.87.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.