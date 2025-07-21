Wealth Alliance LLC Sells 8,656 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Wealth Alliance LLC reduced its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,656 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 40.9% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth $599,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. EQ LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. EQ LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter.

ESGU stock opened at $137.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.53. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $105.18 and a 1-year high of $137.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.3229 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

