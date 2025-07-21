Wealth Alliance LLC Sells 459 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Wealth Alliance LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowery Thomas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 381,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,674,000 after purchasing an additional 40,087 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 941,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,329,000 after purchasing an additional 67,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 258,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 34,543 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.97. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $29.72.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

