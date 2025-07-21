Wealth Alliance LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Wealth Alliance LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,043 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2%

EEM opened at $49.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.24 and a 200-day moving average of $44.58. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $49.42.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.