Wealth Alliance LLC Has $619,000 Holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Wealth Alliance LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 654 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $7,331,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $2,018,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $40,868,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,307,000. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 17.2% in the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total transaction of $9,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 66,034 shares in the company, valued at $60,256,025. This trade represents a 13.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of BLK stock opened at $1,104.21 on Monday. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $773.74 and a 52-week high of $1,119.19. The stock has a market cap of $171.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,013.56 and a 200-day moving average of $972.65.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
