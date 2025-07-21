Wealth Alliance LLC Has $592,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wealth Alliance LLC lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 12,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 3,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. Wall Street Zen raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised PayPal to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on PayPal from $104.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock opened at $74.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.75 and a 200-day moving average of $73.13. The firm has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $304,824.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,894.92. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $277,035.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,248. This represents a 21.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,796 shares of company stock valued at $863,028. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.