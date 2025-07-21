Wealth Alliance LLC Buys 1,556 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Rollins in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 73.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $55.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.34 and a twelve month high of $58.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.54 and its 200-day moving average is $53.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $822.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROL shares. Argus started coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Rollins from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Rollins from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rollins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

In related news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $2,270,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 662,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,623,011.79. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total value of $108,613.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 38,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,103.12. This trade represents a 4.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

