Wealth Alliance LLC Boosts Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 421.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Stephens started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $485.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.04.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $385.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.52. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $421.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $317.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.