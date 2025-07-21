Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,010,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $68,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kelly Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,680,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,599,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,879,000 after acquiring an additional 32,061 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,185,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,274,000 after buying an additional 301,682 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,058,000 after acquiring an additional 23,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,437,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,950,000 after buying an additional 497,348 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Voya Financial

In related news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $112,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,493.90. This represents a 82.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VOYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down previously from $79.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.18.

Voya Financial Stock Up 0.1%

Voya Financial stock opened at $72.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.43 and a twelve month high of $84.30.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.56. Voya Financial had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 33.96%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

