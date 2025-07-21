Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 22.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 796,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 234,874 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $30,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth about $54,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 26.0% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 528.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $44.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.27. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $45.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.31. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $497.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIRT shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

In other news, Director John Nixon sold 6,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $298,241.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,582.86. This represents a 17.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas A. Cifu sold 177,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $6,903,571.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 231,306 shares in the company, valued at $8,993,177.28. The trade was a 43.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 362,846 shares of company stock worth $14,079,615 in the last 90 days. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

