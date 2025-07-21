Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes $35.12 Million Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 512,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $35,121,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.25% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

EWJ stock opened at $71.81 on Monday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $59.84 and a twelve month high of $75.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.23 and a 200 day moving average of $70.19.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

