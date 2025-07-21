Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 342,225 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,013,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 342,225 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $36,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Sally Beauty by 1,177.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,136,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,199 shares during the last quarter. Ranmore Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,517,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sally Beauty by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,823,000 after purchasing an additional 716,613 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,746,000. Finally, Lightrock Netherlands B.V. raised its position in Sally Beauty by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. now owns 1,479,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,380,000 after purchasing an additional 583,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $9.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.26. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $883.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Sally Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.