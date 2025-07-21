Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $32.29 Million Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 735,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,508 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of ON worth $32,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of ON in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of ON in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of ON by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ON alerts:

ON Stock Performance

Shares of ON stock opened at $53.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.91, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.40 and its 200 day moving average is $51.79. On Holding AG has a 1 year low of $34.59 and a 1 year high of $64.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of ON from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ON from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ON from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ON presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ON

About ON

(Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.