Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $29.21 Million Position in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 556,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $29,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $60.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.05. Hancock Whitney Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $62.40.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $377.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Corporation will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HWC shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Profile

(Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.