Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in VictoryShares Hedged Equity Income ETF (NASDAQ:HEJD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in VictoryShares Hedged Equity Income ETF (NASDAQ:HEJD – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,124,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,665 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 82.70% of VictoryShares Hedged Equity Income ETF worth $29,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

VictoryShares Hedged Equity Income ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of VictoryShares Hedged Equity Income ETF stock opened at $27.08 on Monday. VictoryShares Hedged Equity Income ETF has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $27.45. The company has a market cap of $36.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.43.

VictoryShares Hedged Equity Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $0.0839 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th.

VictoryShares Hedged Equity Income ETF Profile

The VictoryShares Hedged Equity Income ETF (HEJD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that focuses on taking long positions in dividend-paying US stocks and short positions in equity index futures contracts. The fund aims primarily for capital appreciation and, to a lesser extent, current income.

