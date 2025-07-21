Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 619,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,213 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $33,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,276,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,164 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,489,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,294,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,878,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,176,000 after acquiring an additional 675,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rush Island Management LP grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 1,640,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,240,000 after acquiring an additional 553,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FR opened at $49.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.01.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $180.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.46 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.70% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.83%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FR. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

