Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,261 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $32,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $339.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $85.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.18. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $308.84 and a 1 year high of $400.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $349.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 71.86% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 29.87%.

SHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $405.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho set a $395.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $398.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.94.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

