Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 82,484 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,484 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $31,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 253,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after purchasing an additional 26,888 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 4,756.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 18,218 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 558,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,530,000 after purchasing an additional 12,534 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 267.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 563,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,243,000 after buying an additional 410,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Stephens raised shares of ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $45.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.22 and a 200 day moving average of $50.45. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $59.71.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $394.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Janet O. Estep sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $200,970.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 77,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,000.46. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary P. Harman sold 7,194 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $341,571.12. Following the sale, the director directly owned 34,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,742.24. This trade represents a 17.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

