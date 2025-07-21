Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 15,374 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 730,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,374 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $30,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,836,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,056 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 67,125,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211,815 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,937,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,948,000 after purchasing an additional 850,763 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,050,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,787,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449,949 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB stock opened at $45.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.82 and its 200 day moving average is $44.25. The stock has a market cap of $71.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.50 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.36.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

