Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 1,918.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 680,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646,799 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $32,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 818.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 5,565.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 41.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on HCC shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $86.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Down 0.1%

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $52.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $75.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.67.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $299.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently 15.92%.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

(Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.