Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,543 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $30,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 276,054.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 146,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,865,000 after buying an additional 146,309 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,661,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,325,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,091,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 42,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,804,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

WTM opened at $1,811.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 166.94 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1,666.22 and a 1 year high of $2,023.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,788.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,822.96.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($20.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($14.00) by ($6.50). White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $472.20 million during the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

