Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,471,640 Shares of Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) by 15,727.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,480,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471,640 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.36% of Heritage Financial worth $36,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HFWA. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 14.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 193,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 17.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 58,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Heritage Financial during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 5.0% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Heritage Financial Price Performance

Shares of Heritage Financial stock opened at $25.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.81. Heritage Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $19.84 and a 52 week high of $27.58. The company has a market capitalization of $855.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.74 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 15.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Heritage Financial Corporation will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 64.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HFWA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Heritage Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Heritage Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HFWA

Heritage Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.