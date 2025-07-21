Vicor (VICR) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Vicor to post earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $96.43 million for the quarter.
Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $93.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.63 million. Vicor had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.
Vicor Stock Down 1.8%
Shares of Vicor stock opened at $47.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.37 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.47. Vicor has a fifty-two week low of $34.27 and a fifty-two week high of $65.70.
Vicor Company Profile
Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.
