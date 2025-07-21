Vicor (VICR) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Vicor to post earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $96.43 million for the quarter.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $93.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.63 million. Vicor had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Vicor Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $47.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.37 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.47. Vicor has a fifty-two week low of $34.27 and a fifty-two week high of $65.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicor

Vicor Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VICR. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the first quarter worth $56,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vicor by 56.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Vicor by 38.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 41,541 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 11,525 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Vicor by 4,634.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,611 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,379,000 after buying an additional 259,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Vicor by 4.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Further Reading

