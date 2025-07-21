Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stake Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 7,293.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,083,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,041,432 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $34,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 29.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 804.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 9,389 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 38.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,967 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

VIAV stock opened at $10.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 510.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In related news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 8,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $84,017.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 242,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,956.22. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VIAV has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.69.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

