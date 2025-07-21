Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

DSP has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DSP

Viant Technology Price Performance

Insider Activity at Viant Technology

Viant Technology stock opened at $13.71 on Monday. Viant Technology has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.71. The stock has a market cap of $857.83 million, a PE ratio of 124.65 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Viant Technology news, Director Max O. Valdes sold 4,838 shares of Viant Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $69,135.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,535.39. The trade was a 18.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Larry Madden sold 13,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $173,506.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 436,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,706,293.88. This represents a 2.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,125 shares of company stock worth $430,048. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viant Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,443,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Viant Technology by 353.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 438,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 341,684 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Viant Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $4,023,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth $3,867,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Viant Technology by 37.0% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 989,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,283,000 after buying an additional 267,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

About Viant Technology

(Get Free Report

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.