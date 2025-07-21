Verus Financial Partners Inc. Sells 516 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lowered its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $55.35 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $61.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.15.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

