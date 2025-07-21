Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.92.

Several research analysts recently commented on VBTX shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Veritex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. William Blair raised shares of Veritex to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Veritex from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Veritex in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th.

Shares of VBTX opened at $32.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.03. Veritex has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $33.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.91 million. Veritex had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Veritex will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Veritex’s payout ratio is 43.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Veritex by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Veritex by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Veritex during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

