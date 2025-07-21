Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Diana Shipping inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping inc. (NYSE:DSX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DSX. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Diana Shipping by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 146,448 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 31,491 shares during the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th.

Diana Shipping Stock Performance

NYSE DSX opened at $1.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $184.65 million, a PE ratio of -159.50 and a beta of 0.77. Diana Shipping inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $54.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.30 million.

Diana Shipping Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is -400.00%.

Diana Shipping Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 38 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 8 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 6 Panamax.

