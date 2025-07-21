Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Chart Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $231.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $214.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.82.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $171.82 on Monday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.60 and a 12 month high of $220.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.08.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

