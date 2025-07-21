Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 794 Shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shayne & Jacobs LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC now owns 21,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in AGCO by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,903,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,205,000 after buying an additional 150,327 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in AGCO by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AGCO. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AGCO from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AGCO from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group set a $106.00 price objective on AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on AGCO from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.89.

AGCO stock opened at $107.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. AGCO Corporation has a twelve month low of $73.79 and a twelve month high of $116.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.26 and a 200-day moving average of $97.51.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. AGCO had a positive return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGCO Corporation will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently -14.87%.

AGCO announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $26,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 17,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,408.40. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

