Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 352 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 18,677 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 478.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.2%

BND stock opened at $72.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.67. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $71.10 and a 52-week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2353 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.