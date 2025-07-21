Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 3,139 Shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) by 29.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Informatica were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Informatica by 16.9% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Informatica by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its stake in Informatica by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 50,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Informatica by 540.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Informatica during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 116,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $2,788,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 382,005 shares in the company, valued at $9,168,120. This represents a 23.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 99,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $2,399,254.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 391,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,809.85. This trade represents a 20.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 287,708 shares of company stock worth $6,807,793. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INFA. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Informatica from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Informatica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Informatica from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial downgraded Informatica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Informatica from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.46.

Informatica stock opened at $24.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,451,000.00, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.53. Informatica Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $28.14.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $403.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.14 million. Informatica had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Informatica Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

