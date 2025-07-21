Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $263,000 Investment in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,003,000 after purchasing an additional 25,713 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HELE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group set a $29.00 price objective on Helen of Troy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Helen of Troy Trading Down 3.3%

HELE opened at $21.94 on Monday. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $77.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.69 million. Helen of Troy had a negative net margin of 17.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.96%. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Tracy Scheuerman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.13 per share, with a total value of $201,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,041 shares in the company, valued at $665,115.33. This trade represents a 43.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Grass bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.47 per share, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 135,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,460.04. This trade represents a 7.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 20,435 shares of company stock worth $425,948. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

