Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,465,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,488,000 after buying an additional 699,889 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,457,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,205,000 after buying an additional 34,890 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,349,000 after buying an additional 713,561 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,486,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,379,000 after buying an additional 183,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,368,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,167,000 after buying an additional 112,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Bunge Global Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $74.46 on Monday. Bunge Global SA has a 12-month low of $67.40 and a 12-month high of $114.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.76.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.54. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on BG shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Read Our Latest Report on BG

About Bunge Global

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.