Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $220,000 Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,889 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTZ. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 37.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 43.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of MasTec by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 45,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $461,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 39,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,122,051.98. The trade was a 7.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 194,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,993,575. This represents a 4.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MasTec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MasTec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on MasTec in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on MasTec from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.24.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $177.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.56. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $89.96 and a one year high of $178.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 1.72%. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

