Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,136 Shares of BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BBB Foods were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atika Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BBB Foods by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 220,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 38,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in BBB Foods by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,494,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,832,000 after acquiring an additional 878,003 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BBB Foods by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,412,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,957,000 after acquiring an additional 130,373 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BBB Foods during the 4th quarter worth $48,544,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in BBB Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $611,000. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BBB Foods alerts:

BBB Foods Stock Down 1.4%

TBBB opened at $25.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.87 and a beta of 0.02. BBB Foods Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBB Foods ( NYSE:TBBB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). BBB Foods had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $838.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that BBB Foods Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TBBB shares. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of BBB Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on BBB Foods from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Scotiabank set a $37.00 price target on BBB Foods and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised BBB Foods to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.29.

Get Our Latest Report on BBB Foods

About BBB Foods

(Free Report)

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BBB Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBB Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.