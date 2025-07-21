Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Position Cut by Emergence GP Partners LLC

Emergence GP Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems comprises approximately 70.8% of Emergence GP Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Emergence GP Partners LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $115,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEEV. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 161.0% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $282.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $270.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.11. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.41 and a twelve month high of $291.69. The company has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of 59.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.23. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $759.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.62, for a total value of $205,646.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,969.24. This represents a 8.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Priscilla Hung sold 171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total transaction of $48,632.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,930.40. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,378 shares of company stock valued at $394,217 in the last ninety days. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on VEEV. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $272.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.17.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

