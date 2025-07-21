Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV) is Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,704 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 5.9% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $24,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 32,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 22,646 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,425,000 after buying an additional 75,419 shares during the period. KM Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $355,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VONV opened at $85.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.71. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.68 and a fifty-two week high of $87.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.4009 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

